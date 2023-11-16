A Palestinian man in Gaza who could escape the war thanks to his Polish citizenship has instead chosen to stay in his damaged home in Khan Younis, framing his decision as part of a historic struggle for Palestinian rights in their homeland.

Abdul Raouf al Farra's name was on a list of people authorised to leave the Israeli-bombarded Gaza through the Rafah border crossing to Egypt but said his emotional bond to Gaza as a place, a people and a cause prevented him from leaving.

"My soul is attached to this homeland. This homeland is where I grew up, where I was born," he said. "This is my country and they (the Israelis) have no option but to leave our land."

Al Farra's apartment in Khan Younis, a town in the southern part of the enclave, suffered minor damage from an air strike on Saturday on the nearby al Saqqa mosque, which was left without walls, its yellow dome still standing atop an empty shell.

"They have targeted mosques, targeted hospitals. There is no safe place in Gaza. They think that this way they can displace our people. Our people will stand firm on this land. Our people will protect this land," he said.

Commitment to Palestinian cause

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.