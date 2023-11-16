Israeli forces raided the Al Shifa Hospital on November 15 and killed at least 30 Palestinian civilians.

The forces’ stated purpose of the raid was to “expose the terror activities within the hospital”.

For Israel that means uncovering an alleged Hamas command station, located within tunnels under Al Shifa.

Israel has so far failed to provide any evidence whatsoever of the station or tunnels. Further, given what’s been on the public record for years, it’s dubious whether it existed as a Hamas hideout at all.

In 2014, The Tablet reported the existence of a “Hamas bunker” beneath Al Shifa, built by Israel itself.

“Back in 1983, when Israel still ruled Gaza,” says the article, “they built a secure underground operating room [before it was turned into the supposed bunker] and tunnel network beneath Shifa hospital”.

The article further maintains that this was “one among several reasons why Israeli security sources [in 2014] are so sure that there is a main Hamas command bunker in or around the large cement basement beneath the area of Building 2 of the Hospital”.

In 2021, however, Israel stated that after conducting an investigation into its bombing of an area near the hospital it found that “underground military facilities [allegedly belonging to Hamas] collapsed causing the foundations of the civilian houses above them to collapse as well leading to unintended casualties”.

To what extent that precisely involves the total destruction of any possible Hamas command centre and tunnels is not clear.

Nonetheless, it is unlikely that Hamas would continue to hide directly beneath or within the vicinity of Al Shifa, given that Israel announced that it’s known about Hamas’ presence there. This includes infrastructure created by Israel, which – it stands to reason – it would know how to effectively penetrate and ultimately eliminate, killing anyone who might be inside.

Echoing this view, Ali Abunimah, editor and journalist at The Electronic Intifada recently observed during a webinar: “Israel wants you to believe the following propositions. First, that Hamas is stupid enough to use a bunker that Israel itself built and therefore presumably knows everything about.