WORLD
2 MIN READ
Time has come to replace Netanyahu, extremists: Israel's Yair Lapid
Israeli opposition leader's comments come in the wake of Israel's relentless war on Gaza.
Time has come to replace Netanyahu, extremists: Israel's Yair Lapid
Netanyahu's Likud is the largest party in Israel's ruling coalition, which includes ultra-nationalist and religious parties. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
November 16, 2023

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid says it is time to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and that there would be broad support to form a unity government led by Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party.

Lapid, who served briefly as prime minister last year, said he believed a large majority of the 120 lawmakers in the Knesset, or parliament, would sign on to such a coalition.

He made his comments as Israel pressed on with its military offensive in Gaza following Hamas' Oct. 7 blitz through southern Israel.

"The time has come - we need to establish a national reconstruction government. Likud will lead it, Netanyahu and the extremists will be replaced, over 90 members of the Knesset will be partners in the coalition for healing and reconnection," Lapid wrote on social media platform X.

RelatedIsraeli PM Netanyahu's Likud party members discuss plans to oust him

'There is no time'

RECOMMENDED

Netanyahu's Likud is the largest party in Israel's ruling coalition, which includes far-right and religious parties. Together they control 64 seats in parliament.

Lapid refused to join Netanyahu's war cabinet at the start of the war, though other lawmakers agreed to do so.

"I hear those saying this is not the time. We waited 40 days, there is no more time. What we need now is a government that will deal with nothing other than security and the economy," Lapid wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We can't afford another election cycle in the coming year in which we continue to fight and explain why the other side is a disaster."

RelatedFormer Turkish lawmaker, lawyers files criminal complaint against Netanyahu
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem breaches international law: Belgium
Russia, Ukraine trade blame as civilians killed in cross-border attacks
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Erdogan to Trump: Türkiye 'closely' following situation in Syria, in coordination with US in Gaza