For nearly six weeks, US President Joe Biden’s support for Israel amid its invasion of Gaza has been unrelenting. Even as Israel massacres the Palestinian population and displaces families from swathes of the West Bank in a bid to offer the land to a new batch of Israeli settlers.

The US position has largely been influenced by officials with a deep ideological affinity for Israel. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken declared on his arrival in Tel Aviv on Oct. 12 that he had come “not only as the United States Secretary of state, but also as a Jew.”

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby appeared to shed tears over the victims of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, but has consistently and unreservedly offered justifications for Israel’s slaughter of women and children, bombing of refugee camps and targeting of hospitals.

This double standard has not gone unnoticed among the wider public. In recent days, videos have gone viral of comparisons between Blinken and Kirby’s rhetoric on Russia versus their rhetoric on Gaza.

In February of this year, Blinken lambasted Russia at the United Nations for its targeting of hospitals and schools, passionately arguing that it “was not normal and should not be allowed to become the new normal.” But when talking about Palestine, Blinken has adamantly refused any talk of ceasefire even as the civilian death toll surges and Israel’s bombing of refugee camps and attack on hospitals.

And last April, Kirby told a press conference that “no ethical or moral individual” could justify Russia’s slaughter of civilians. But on Oct. 26, Kirby told reporters in an attempt to justify Israel’s onslaught that “there have been civilian casualties, and there will likely be more, but that’s war.”

This unwavering support for Israel has caused a global backlash on such a scale that signs are emerging of lasting consequences for US policy abroad, and at home.

G7 diplomats have reportedly already asserted that the US “has definitely lost the battle of the Global South…Forget about rules, forget about world order. They will never listen to us again.”

Ukraine was touted by the US as a war to rescue the rules-based order of upholding international law and protecting human rights. However, with Israel’s flagrant violations of this law and openly committing war crimes such as cutting off water and electricity to Gaza, bombing the Jabaliya refugee camp knowing full well it was a densely populated area, and expressing genocidal statements through its government ministers, it will be impossible for the US to continue asserting that the war in Ukraine is anything more than a primitive clash of powers competing for hegemony.

At the United Nations, the US has found itself isolated. On Oct. 28, the US voted against Jordan’s motion for a humanitarian truce. It was joined by only Israel and 12 other nations out of 178 members. Regional allies have been increasingly vocal in their opposition as well.

When Blinken visited Ankara last week, no press conference was held after a two-hour meeting with his Turkish counterpart Fidan. Jordan’s foreign minister cancelled a quad meeting in protest of US support for Israel a day before Biden was due to arrive in Amman. Egypt’s President Sisi turned on the cameras during Blinken’s visit and proceeded to publicly rebuke the Secretary of State.