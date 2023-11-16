The Federation of Western Thrace Turks (ABTTF) in Europe on has condemned Greece for having "double standards" in its approach to human rights as it has a different stance on the issue in Albania and in relation to its Turkish minority.

The strong criticism from the umbrella organisation of the members of the Turkish minority living in the Western Thrace in the country came on Thursday, in the wake of Greece's interference in the membership negotiations between Albania and the EU, citing the imprisonment of an elected mayor from the Greek national minority in Albania.

The organisation in a statement expressed understanding of Greece's concern over the imprisonment of the elected mayor representing the Greek minority in Albania, emphasising that such reactions are "perfectly normal."

However, the ABTTF contends that the same level of "sensitivity" should be extended to the West Thracian Turkish community, whose rights and freedoms are "systematically violated."

The ABTTF drew attention to ongoing issues faced by the Western Thrace Turkish community, particularly in the areas of education and organisation.