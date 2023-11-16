Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler has said that Ankara is in favour of "peaceful and prosperous" future with Greece.

Our neighbor Greek people should be assured that Türkiye is in favour of a peaceful and prosperous future with Greece," Guler said on Thursday during his address in parliament in the capital Ankara.

However, he emphasised that Türkiye will never compromise on its national interests while striving for a peaceful solution. "I would like to state very clearly that we are fully determined to protect our rights and interests in our blue homeland," he added.

Turning to the confidence-building measures meeting between Türkiye and Greece, Guler said it was a good opportunity to further develop relations with Greece.

"Negotiations between the delegations, which had been suspended for more than two years, were restarted, and a consensus was reached at the meeting to continue these negotiations next year," he added.

Delegations from Türkiye and Greece on Monday held a new round of discussions focused on confidence-building measures in Ankara.

"We believe that we are going through a historic period in the development of our relations with Greece, and that a solution-oriented approach and an honest and constructive relationship will benefit both countries," Guler said.

Türkiye and Greece have experienced a tumultuous relationship over the years.

Although 2021 saw some improvements, several issues remain unresolved between the two neighboring countries.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has protested repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent years, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarised under longstanding treaties, saying that such moves frustrate its good faith efforts toward peace.

Call for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

About the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza, Guler said that an immediate humanitarian ceasefire needs to be declared and attacks against civilians should stop.

"Violating international law in this way, killing children and women in hospitals, schools, sacred places, refugee camps … and turning the incident into brutality is a war crime and can never be accepted," he added.