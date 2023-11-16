In response to recent statements from the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, which targeted Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun firmly rejected their attempts to divert attention from what he called "war crimes against civilians."

"We are not surprised by the Israeli Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s efforts to distract from their war crimes against civilians," stated Altun on Thursday.

He went on to highlight a pattern of disinformation by the Israeli government regarding their actions in Gaza, asserting that President Erdoğan remains committed to speaking the truth.

"Our President Erdogan has never been afraid of speaking the truth and will continue to do so," declared Altun.

Emphasising the clearly visible events in Gaza over the past month, he underlined that no amount of disinformation could obscure the realities witnessed by the world.

'Netanyahu undermines peace'

Addressing Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu directly, Altun defined him as someone who has spent decades undermining peace prospects.