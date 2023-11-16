During the ongoing genocide in Gaza, many writers and activists have taken to online spaces to highlight the devastating birth consequences that 50,000 pregnant Palestinian women are experiencing. But more people need to speak out.

The United Nations reports that more than 180 women in Gaza are giving birth every day. Some are enduring Caesarian sections with no anaesthesia, by cell phone light. Other women, lacking access to clean water, and hygiene products are resorting to taking medicine to delay their periods.

The stories and images that have been coming out of Gaza are devastating to witness, even from the privilege and comfort of our homes and phones. Enduring it personally, as Palestinians do now, would be unimaginable and horrific. And while war crimes unfold, Western governments continue to support the mass killings of civilians.

Nobody should be okay or comfortable living in a world where this kind of treatment is possible, and we should all try to stop it and demand our governmental leaders to call for a ceasefire.

Pregnant women in Gaza face a host of challenges. Some are dying and leaving behind premature newborns to survive in incubators. However, hospitals in Gaza no longer have the electricity or fuel to power these devices due to Israel’s cutting off power to Gaza and refusal to allow fuel imports.

Women give birth under the constant threat of death, loss, chaos, horrific sights of dead bodies, and bombings. They have little privacy to birth their babies, and do not have the nourishment required to grow a baby, create sufficient breast milk, and heal their bodies properly.

All of this suffering will lead to insurmountable mental health issues that will inevitably be left untreated. These mental health impacts will also increase their risk of not only postpartum disabilities, but also other chronic health disorders in the future.

Many of these women have never given birth before and have lost their entire families in death, losing much-needed generational guidance to support them in this process. Due to these profound pregnancy circumstances, many are experiencing miscarriages, going into premature labour, having placental abruptions, preeclampsia, stillbirths, pulmonary embolisms, haemorrhages, and many who become injured in bombings are even having to get amputations and various surgeries while they give birth. Others are forced to have hysterectomies because doctors have so few options to quickly save their lives.

There is so much about their birth experiences that will be hidden from the public, but what we know is that women and families are suffering immensely. This is just a glimpse at their birth and pregnancies. However, even more hidden, is the postpartum complications that many of them will endure. A postpartum mother experiencing severe trauma is at increased risk of vaginal/rectal lacerations from labour, pelvic floor pain/dysfunction/incontinence, back pain, abdominal hernias, pelvis/hip fractures, tailbone breaks, nerve damage, uterine haemorrhage, blood clots, postpartum eclampsia, increased risk of diabetes, dysautonomia, heart disorders, sepsis, and other infections.

They will also face complications with breastfeeding and bonding with their babies. Additionally, many of these women will require mobility aids/various products to deal with these long term health issues, but will not have access to them. And many of them will never fully heal from their disabilities.