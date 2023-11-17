TikTok will prohibit content that promotes Osama bin Laden's 2002 letter detailing the former al Qaeda leader's explanation for attacking America, the short-form video app said.

The letter criticised US support for Israel and accused Americans of financing the "oppression" of Palestinians.

"Content promoting this letter clearly violates our rules on supporting any form of terrorism," TikTok said in a statement on Thursday, adding that reports that it was "trending" on the platform were inaccurate.

A search for "Letter to America" on TikTok surfaced no results on Thursday, with a notice that said the phrase may be associated with "content that violates our guidelines."

TikTok said previously its recommendation algorithm does not push certain content to users, and that the company has removed hundreds of thousands of videos since October 7 for violating policies against misinformation and promotion of violence.

Reactions to bin Laden’s letter