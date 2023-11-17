Friday, November 17, 2023

1756 GMT — The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza has surged past 12,000, the government media office in the besieged enclave has said.

"The victims include more than 5,000 children and 3,300 women, while 30,000 others have been injured," the media office said in a statement.

Some 3,750 other people remain unaccounted for, including 1,800 children, according to the statement.

"The Israeli occupation has committed 1,270 massacres," the media office said. "A total of 200 medics, 22 civil defence personnel and 51 journalists were also killed in the assaults," it added.

"The Israeli aggression has forced 25 hospitals and 52 health care centres out of service, while 55 ambulances were targeted by Israeli forces," the statement said.

1902 GMT —Biden, Qatar's emir discuss hostages, developments in Gaza

US President Joe Biden and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed the Hamas hostage situation and other developments in Gaza in a phone call, the leaders' offices said.

"The two leaders discussed the urgent need for all hostages held by Hamas to be released without further delay," the White House said in a statement.

"The leaders also discussed ongoing efforts to increase the flow of urgently needed humanitarian assistance into Gaza and Israel’s decision to resume fuel deliveries for life-saving aid."

1850 GMT — Gulf Arab state Bahrain calls for Hamas-Israel 'hostage trade'

The crown prince of Gulf Arab state Bahrain has called for a "hostage trade" between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel in order to achieve a break in hostilities that he said could lead to an end to the Israeli war on Gaza.

Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa also said that security would not be realised without a two-state solution, in which he described the United States as "indispensable" in achieving.

"It is a time for straight talking," he said, urging Hamas to release Israeli women and children held hostage in Gaza and for Israel in exchange to release from its prisons Palestinian women and children, who he described as non-combatants.

"The intention is to break so people can take stock, can bury their dead, people can finally start to grieve and maybe people can start to ask themselves about the intelligence failure that led to this crisis in the first place," he said.

1849 GMT — Gaza ceasefire can save region from ring of fire: Turkish President Erdogan

If Türkiye and Germany jointly achieve a humanitarian ceasefire in the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza, the region can be rescued from the ring of fire, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at the joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Erdogan said thousands of Palestinians – including children, women and elderly people – have been killed so far in the war and almost all of Gaza has been destroyed due to Israel’s attacks on the besieged enclave.

"Does Israel currently have nuclear weapons? Yes, but if you ask Israel, they won’t admit it because they are very good at using lies,” the Turkish leader said.

1831 GMT — UN 'very concerned' about further Israeli operation in southern Gaza

The UN is "very concerned" about further Israeli operations in southern Gaza, said a spokesperson, adding that "no place in Gaza is safe."\

"We obviously (are) very concerned about further operation southbound by the IDF (Israeli army) and the impact that would have on civilians, but as everybody has been saying from the UN side, there’s really no place in Gaza that’s actually very safe," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told a daily press briefing.

Asked by Anadolu about the possible evacuation of civilians, Dujarric said: "My answer too is that there’s, at this point, there is no place in Gaza that is safe."

1823 GMT — Israel will hit Hamas all over Gaza, including south: military

Israeli troops will hit Hamas targets wherever they can find them, including in the south of Gaza, Israel’s chief military spokesperson has said, as forces continued their ground offensive in the north of the besieged enclave.

"We are determined to advance our operation. It will happen wherever Hamas exists, including in the south of the strip," Daniel Hagari told a regular briefing.

1823 GMT — 'Not asking for the moon': UN official pleads for Gaza ceasefire

A top United Nations official has renewed calls for a "humanitarian ceasefire" to allow aid to reach the 2.2 million people in the Israeli-bombarded Gaza.

"Call it what you will, but the requirement, from a humanitarian point of view, is simple. Stop the fighting to allow civilians to move safely," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said in an address to the UN General Assembly.

"We are not asking for the moon," Griffiths said. "We are asking for the basic measures required to meet the essential needs of the civilian population and stem the course of this crisis."

Griffiths also called for the release of all hostages held in Gaza without condition.

1629 GMT —'Safe zone' in southern Gaza 'a recipe for disaster': WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has called Israel’s proposal for a so-called "safe zone" in Al Mawasi in southern Gaza a "recipe for disaster."

"Attempting to cram so many people into such a small area with such little infrastructure or services will significantly increase risks to health for people who are already on the brink," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a virtual address to a UN General Assembly meeting on Gaza in New York.

Tedros underscored that the WHO will not participate in the establishment of any so-called “safe zone” in Gaza “without broad agreement, and unless fundamental conditions are in place to ensure safety and other essential needs are met, and a mechanism is in place to supervise its implementation.”

1620 GMT — Six Saudi ambulances to reach Gaza: state media

Six ambulances given by Saudi Arabia will reach Gaza on Friday, Saudi state TV reported.

1617 GMT — 170 Israeli attacks on health facilities in West: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed that health care facilities in the occupied West Bank have faced more than 170 Israeli attacks since Oct. 7.

"WHO is concerned about the continued escalation of attacks on health care in the West Bank,” the UN agency said in a statement on X.

"Today, at least six paramedics (were) made to exit Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, after which they were searched and detained," the organisation said, adding that "three ambulances were also searched."

“Health care is not a target,” the WHO stressed, referring to international rules of war barring hospitals, schools, and other civilian facilities from being attacked.

The WHO called for “the active protection of health workers and health facilities.”

1553 GMT — Academics in Istanbul march in protest against Israeli war on Gaza

Scores of academics and university staff in Istanbul have protested against the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza since Oct. 7.

The protest took place in front of Istanbul University and was organized by the Academics and Authors Association of Islamic Countries, the Jihan al Ummah Solidarity and Cooperation Association, and Egitim-Bir-Sen, a teachers’ union.

1539 GMT — UN refugee agency needs 160,000 litres of fuel every day to run operations in Gaza

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, has said it requires 160,000 litres of fuel daily to conduct its essential operations in Gaza. “UNRWA needs 160,000 litres of fuel every day for basic humanitarian operations,” the agency said in a statement.

1530 GMT — 1 killed, several injured as police in Nigeria’s pro-Palestine rally

Nigerian police have opened fire and used tear gas on pro-Palestine demonstrators in north-central Kaduna city, killing one person and injuring several others, the country’s Islamic organisation said.

A spokesperson for the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Aliyu Tirmiziy said police fired tear gas canisters and gunshots to disperse hundreds of pro-Palestine demonstrators who were staging a demonstration in Kaduna city on Thursday against Israel’s continued assault on Gaza.

1523 GMT — WHO welcomes evacuation of cancer patients from Gaza

The World Health Organisation has welcomed evacuation of the cancer patients from Gaza after dozens arrived in Türkiye for treatment this week.

“WHO welcomes the evacuations of people needing treatment for cancer and emphasizes that sustained, orderly, unimpeded and safe medical evacuations of critically injured and sick patients into and via Egypt through the Rafah Border Crossing are essential," the spokesperson for the UN health agency, Margaret Harris, said in response to a question by Anadolu.

1501 GMT — Scores of Palestinians dead, wounded from Israeli bombing of Gaza school

There were scores of deaths and injuries from an Israeli bombing that targeted a Gaza City school sheltering displaced people, Palestine TV reported.

More than 20 people were killed and 100 others injured in the bombing of Al Falah School, which houses displaced people in Gaza City’s southern Zeitoun neighbourhood, said the Palestinian Authority-run channel, based in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

1459 GMT — 24 dead in two days at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital due to power cuts

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has said that 24 patients have died in the past two days at Al Shifa hospital owing to power cuts, as Israeli forces search the facility for Hamas hideouts.

"Twenty-four patients in different departments have died over the last 48 hours as vital medical equipment has stopped functioning because of the power outage," said ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra.

On Monday, the ministry said 27 adult intensive care patients and seven babies had already died as Gaza’s largest hospital ran out of fuel to run its generators.

1415 GMT — Connection with Palestinian Health Ministry, health workers in Gaza remains ‘sparse’: WHO

With communications with Gaza crippled, the World Health Organisation has said its connection with the Palestinian Health Ministry and health workers in Gaza remains “sparse.”

Richard Peeperkorn, a WHO representative in occupied Palestinian territories, told a UN press briefing in Geneva that for the past four days, the UN agency has not received updated data on injuries and deaths from the Health Ministry.

1326 GMT — Food and water running out at Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital: doctor

A doctor at Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital has said that food and water were running out and that supplies provided by the Israeli military were “very, very minimal”.

Doctor Ahmed el Mokhallalati told Reuters by telephone that Israeli forces were pressing on with searches of the hospital complex, but had “found nothing”.

1320 GMT — Israel bombs school housing displaced people — Palestinian media

Casualties have been reported in a bombing of a school housing displaced people in the Al Zaytoun neighbourhood, south of Gaza City, according to Palestine TV.

1255 GMT —Israel must ‘stop’ its attacks, and especially halt any push into south Gaza: UN

The UN human rights office has said that Israel should “stop” its attacks in Gaza, and pushed for a ceasefire, especially if it is pushing its operations into southern Gaza.

Taking questions from Anadolu in Geneva, Jeremy Laurence, spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights office, said that international humanitarian law must come first and foremost.

“The protection of civilians, their property, their livelihoods, everything has to come first,” he urged.“If they’re pushing now into the south of Gaza, (the) ultimate call is for this just to stop.”

“The ceasefire has to happen,” he reiterated, calling the current death toll in the tens of thousands “madness.”

1219 GMT — Thousands of Jordanians join Gaza solidarity events

Thousands of Jordanians have joined several events held in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

The events included marches, vigils, funeral prayers in absentia and a blood donation campaign.

The protesters chanted slogans against the US for what they consider a biased position of Washington toward Israel in its war on Gaza. They also chanted slogans supporting the Palestinian resistance.

1204 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israeli army in three separate attacks at Lebanon border

Hezbollah has said that it had successfully targeted three Israeli military gatherings in different areas opposite the southern Lebanese border.

Lebanon-based Hezbollah said in a statement that its members targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers near the Rameem barracks in the occupied Lebanese village of Houla “with appropriate weapons” and achieved results.

‏Hezbollah fighters targeted another gathering of Israeli soldiers near the Al Marj site, opposite the Lebanese town of Markaba, the group said in a separate statement, without specifying casualties or damage to the Israeli military.

In another statement, Hezbollah said it “targeted a group of Israeli soldiers near the Tiyahat Triangle opposite the town of Meiss al Jabal.”

1200 GMT —Muslim worshippers blocked from prayers at Al Aqsa for 6th consecutive Friday

For the sixth consecutive week, Israeli authorities imposed tight restrictions on Palestinians, banning them from entering Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem for Friday prayers, leaving the mosque all but empty.

An official with the Waqf Department in Jerusalem told Anadolu that only around 4,000 Palestinians, most of them elderly, had managed to reach the venerated mosque to perform Friday prayers – down sharply from the usual 50,000.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces have been heavily deployed across occupied East Jerusalem, particularly in the Old City and the entrances leading to the mosque.

1154 GMT — Israel to allow two fuel trucks a day into Gaza: official

Israel’s war cabinet has approved letting in two fuel trucks a day into Gaza to help meet UN needs, an Israeli official has said

.The official, who declined to be identified, said the decision came after a request from Washington. Allowing the fuel in, the official said, gives Israel extra room to maneuver in the international arena for its offensive in Gaza.

1142 GMT — Israeli police try to block Turkish journalists, use gun to break their camera

Israeli police has tried to obstruct Turkish journalists from covering events in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, with one police officer breaking the journalists’ video camera.

The journalists from national broadcaster TRTHaber were reporting on Israeli forces blocking and using force against Palestinians heading to Al Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers. The Israeli police physically interfered with the TRT Haber team, breaking their camera with the barrel of a gun as they were working to cover events in the volatile region.

Although the camera was damaged, the TRT reporter said they would continue covering ongoing attacks in Palestine. During the live broadcast, Israeli police threw tear gas into the area where the mosque is located.

1129 GMT —Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced

Palestinian Bureau of Statistics has said 400,000 Palestinians were forced to flee towards southern Gaza due to Israeli bombardments, while 800,000 Palestinians remain in Gaza and northern areas.