The conflict in Sudan, which has left thousands dead and seven million people displaced over seven months, is spreading to new regions of the nation, the UN has said.

The United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, Ghanaian diplomat Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, expressed alarm over the deteriorating crisis in a Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"Sudan is facing a convergence of a worsening humanitarian calamity and a catastrophic human rights crisis," she told members.

"Hostilities have spilled over to new areas, such as Gezira, White Nile, and West Kordofan states, placing even more civilians at risk as well as humanitarian operations," Pobee said.

The deadly unrest includes outbreaks of interethnic violence and attacks against women, according to the global body.

Intensifying conflict

War erupted in Sudan on April 15, Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan against his former deputy, Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, in fighting that has left more than 9,000 people dead, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.