China and Japan have agreed to more high-level economic dialogue at an appropriate time to find a way to solve the issue of the discharge of "contaminated" water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant.

The agreement was reached as Chinese President Xi Jinping met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the APEC summit in San Francisco, the Chinese state broadcaster reported on Friday.

Local media reported that Xi told Kishida that China and Japan must "follow the trend of the times, focus on common interests, properly handle differences,".

The Chinese leader also said the two nations must "commit themselves to building a Sino-Japanese relationship that meets the requirements of the new era".

"Peaceful coexistence, generational friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation, and common development are the right direction in the fundamental interests of the Chinese and Japanese peoples," Xi said.

Since establishing ties, Xi said that "relations between the two countries, despite the stormy times, have maintained the momentum of development, bringing benefits to the people of the two countries".

They "also play a positive role in promoting peace, development and prosperity in the region", he added.

'Serious concerns'