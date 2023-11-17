Türkiye's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sedat Onal, has highlighted the imperative and immediate need for Security Council reform, saying the reform process needs to address the current shortcomings of the Council.

"The need for Security Council reform is undeniable and undeferrable," Onal said on Tuesday at a UN General Assembly debate on Security Council reform.

"What has recently transpired in the Security Council attests to this fact," he said, citing the Council's failure to establish a ceasefire and halt human suffering in Palestine "due to its inherent paralysis."

Stressing that the reform process needs to address and eliminate the current shortcomings of the Council, the envoy said: "It must reconcile the objectives of equitable and democratic representation with those of effectiveness and efficiency without sacrificing one objective for the sake of the other."

"This entails a comprehensive and inclusive approach that would benefit and gain the support of all member states. One that will emphasise and prioritise common good over individual national interests," he added.

Council's legitimacy in question