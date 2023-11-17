The Mavi Marmara Freedom and Solidarity Association will launch another flotilla of ships carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"We are setting out again towards Gaza as a civil and independent movement in line with the decision we made with the International Freedom Flotilla, of which we are a member,” the association said on its website.

“Our actions against the naval blockade in Gaza adhere to the principles of nonviolence and non-violent resistance," it added.

The association pointed out that Israel initiated a significant brutality in Gaza with mosques, schools, hospitals and all civilian settlements coming under attack.

It emphasised that Israel has persisted with the onslaught, disregarding decisions and warnings from the UN and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, thereby ignoring the international conscience.