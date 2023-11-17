TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
President Erdogan declares tuition fee exemption for Gaza students in Türkiye
The presidential decree specifies that Türkiye will cover the costs of the year's second semester for students from Gaza pursuing bachelor's and diploma degrees.
President Erdogan declares tuition fee exemption for Gaza students in Türkiye
Since October 7, at least 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 injured. / Photo: AA / AA
Ayse betul AytekinAyse betul Aytekin
November 17, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Palestinian students from Gaza studying at universities in Türkiye will be exempt from paying tuition fees.

According to a presidential decree issued late Thursday, Türkiye will cover the year's second semester cost for students from Gaza pursuing bachelor's and diploma degrees in the country.

The decree applies to all Palestinian students from Gaza enrolled in Turkish public universities.

Palestinian students from Gaza have been cut off from their families, and the majority of them are unable to receive money transfers from their families in the Palestinian enclave currently under Israel's bloody assault.

At least 11,500 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, including more than 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

RECOMMENDED

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

RelatedLive blog: Situation in Gaza 'extremely worrying', no aid entering north — UNRWA
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington