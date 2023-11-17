A strong magnitude 6.7 earthquake has shaken the southern Philippines, the US Geological Survey said, causing people to flee buildings and part of a shopping mall ceiling to collapse.

No tsunami threat was issued after the quake struck off Sarangani province on the main southern island of Mindanao at a depth of 78 kilometres (48 miles) at 0814 GMT, the USGS said in a statement on Friday.

There were no immediate reports of casualties but the quake was felt across a wide area of the mountainous island.

A photo shared on Facebook showed a collapsed ceiling inside a shopping mall in General Santos City, less than 100 kilometres from the epicentre.

A video showed terrified shoppers in another mall in the same city hiding under fast-food restaurant tables and screaming as the building shook and pieces of the ceiling fell.

About 30 students at a nearby high school were treated for breathing difficulties due to panic following the quake, said Adrian Imbong, an emergency medical services worker in General Santos City.

No 'substantial damage'

Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.