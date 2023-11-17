In Athens, a Greek-Palestinian artist is leading an initiative with one simple objective: to show the world visual proof of what Israel is doing in besieged Gaza and its people.

For Mirei al Sayyed, this is her way to overcome what she says is the biased coverage of Western media outlets.

"Is Anyone Alive? The Language of Communication in Gaza" is an exhibition of photos capturing the harrowing scale of the death, destruction and human tragedy unfolding before the world’s eyes in the besieged Palestinian enclave, where at least 11,500 people, including more than 7,800 children and women, have so far been killed by Israeli bombs.

“Every day, I kept seeing the number of our dead people rising, and then I saw a video of a father calling for his kids, then his neighbours, friends, and colleagues. And at the end, he fell on the ground and screamed: ‘Is anyone alive?’ So, then I realised this is the language of communication in Gaza,” Al Sayyed told Anadolu about the title of the exhibit.

Related ‘Gaza teaches life’: How Arab creatives from Gaza, Egypt, Syria create resistance art

'Looking for survivors'

“They (Palestinians in Gaza) have stopped calling names. They are just looking for survivors.”

Her main aim is to raise awareness of the situation in Gaza, particularly among European and Western audiences, who are not aware of the scale of destruction caused by Israel.

“The idea of the exhibition came from the people. We were always discussing the situation with friends and colleagues. When I told them we had to do something, they were saying the situation is not that bad. When I started to show them pictures from Gaza, they said they had never seen these pictures,” she said.

The reason is not people’s ignorance but the Western media’s obvious pro-Israeli bias, she asserted.