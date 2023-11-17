The World Health Organisation has called for a regular flow of patients to be allowed out of Gaza for treatment in Egypt, to relieve the pressure on overwhelmed hospitals.

The WHO said on Friday a system needed to be set up to get priority cases out of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"This is clearly not enough to support the endless needs arising due to the hostilities," said Richard Peeperkorn, the WHO representative in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Addressing a press briefing in Geneva, he called for daily sustained, orderly, unimpeded and safe medical evacuations of critically injured and sick patients into neighbouring Egypt.

Speaking via video-link from Jerusalem, Peeperkorn said 50 to 60 patients a day ought to be transferred into Egypt, "where they will get - and they deserve - the right treatment and care".

Moving priority patients to Egypt "will also relieve part of the overwhelmed current health sector so that we can address the other needs in a better way", he said.

Israeli troops carried out raids into Gaza's main hospital, Al Shifa, on Friday, after a communications blackout in the Palestinian enclave compounded fears for civilians trapped inside the facility.

Israel has vowed to "crush" Hamas in response to the group's October 7 attack, which killed 1,200 people and saw about 240 taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.