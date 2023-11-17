The Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) has delivered an aid convoy to Gaza, the Palestinian enclave under Israeli bombardment for over 40 days now.

According to the charity, the convoy of 11 trucks loaded with medical supplies, organised in response to the escalating crisis triggered by Israel's attacks, passed through the Rafah Border Crossing with Egypt.

In collaboration with the Egyptian Red Crescent and international organisations, the aid was delivered to the Palestinian Red Crescent and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA.

Related Mavi Marmara humanitarian flotilla set to reach aid to Gaza again

Ongoing attacks