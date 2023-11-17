TÜRKİYE
Academics in Istanbul march in protest against Israeli war on Gaza
The protesters wore their academic dresses and chanted slogans like "Free Palestine, Free Gaza."
The protest took place in front of the historic Istanbul University. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
November 17, 2023

Scores of academics and university staff in Türkiye's Istanbul have protested against the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza since October 7.

The protest took place on Friday in front of Istanbul University and was organised by the Academics and Authors Association of Islamic Countries, the Jihan al Ummah Solidarity and Cooperation Association, and Egitim Bir Sen, a teachers' union.

The protesters wore their academic dresses and held banners that read "Israel is a killer" and "The West's stance is a double standard."

They also chanted slogans such as "Free Palestine, Free Gaza."

Protests and marches have continued around the world since the outbreak of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7.

Death toll continues to rise

At least 11,500 Palestinians, including over 7,800 women and children, have been killed since then, and more than 29,200 others have been injured, according to the latest oficial figures by Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

