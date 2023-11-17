Scores of academics and university staff in Türkiye's Istanbul have protested against the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza since October 7.

The protest took place on Friday in front of Istanbul University and was organised by the Academics and Authors Association of Islamic Countries, the Jihan al Ummah Solidarity and Cooperation Association, and Egitim Bir Sen, a teachers' union.

The protesters wore their academic dresses and held banners that read "Israel is a killer" and "The West's stance is a double standard."

They also chanted slogans such as "Free Palestine, Free Gaza."

Protests and marches have continued around the world since the outbreak of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7.