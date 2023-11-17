If Türkiye and Germany jointly achieve a humanitarian ceasefire in the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza, the region can be rescued from the ring of fire, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at the joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Friday, Erdogan said 13, 000 Palestinians – including children, women and elderly people – have been killed so far in the war and almost all of Gaza has been destroyed due to Israel's attacks on the besieged enclave.

"Does Israel currently have nuclear weapons? Yes, but if you ask Israel, they won't admit it because they are very good at using lies," the Turkish leader said.

Crucial meeting

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said every effort should be made to reduce the number of civilian victims in Gaza.

Scholz said they have disagreements with Türkiye over Israel’s military offensive, but would like to continue their dialogue.