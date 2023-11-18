Thousands of angry protesters have marched in New York, demanding Israel stop its war on besieged Gaza and United States end its military and monetary support to Tel Aviv.

The activists gathered in front of the National Library in Manhattan on Friday, paralysing city traffic by walking from 5th Avenue to the National Post Office building on 8th Avenue.

The group, which demanded an immediate ceasefire for Gaza, called for the United States to end its support to Israel.

Some anti-war Israeli-American citizens were also among the activists who organised and gathered a large crowd on social media.

During the hour-long march, tension rose from time to time between the demonstrators chanting pro-Palestine slogans and the small number of pro-Israeli supporters.

The police intervened and held back angry demonstrators.

In a post on social media platform X, the protesting group asked for support to stop "the ongoing colonisation of Palestine and the genocide in Gaza."