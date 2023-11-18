Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that Israel’s retaliation against Hamas and the subsequent killing of Palestinian civilians is jeopardising chances for long-term peace in the region.

“Canada is extremely concerned about the number of civilian casualties in Gaza,” Trudeau told reporters Friday at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the US as an Israel onslaught against Gaza entered day 43.

Since Israel started bombarding Gaza on Oct. 7, in response to an attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, more than 12,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 8,300 women and children, and more than 30,000 others have been injured, according to the latest figures.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a small trickle. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

Two state solution

Canada backs a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Both because the loss of life is heartbreaking to see, but also because the pathway toward a secure, viable, independent Jewish state alongside a secure, viable independent Palestinian state is getting more difficult with all the hardship that Palestinians are going through,” said Trudeau.

He criticised “Canadians lashing out in anger” amid intense emotions stirred by the war.