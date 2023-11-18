President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that both German President Steinmeier and Chancellor Scholz seem to be particularly concerned about only the situation with Hamas, in that they attribute the recent developments, solely to the Hamas attack on October 7, instead of considering the situation as a whole.

"In response, we made it clear to them that we consider Israel to be a terrorist state" Turkish President Erdogan said as he answered journalists’ questions on his return flight from Germany on Saturday, where he met his German officials to discuss Israel's attacks on Gaza, as well as Turkish-German relations.

He reminded that 13,000 children, women, and elderly people have been killed in Palestine, while 100-200 deaths on the Israeli side has been presented as the summary of the whole picture.

Double standards of the West

Erdogan criticised the fact that Israel's actions are justified in every case and provided with unlimited support by the Western countries.

"Ultimately, they view Israel's actions as self-defence but do not see the resistance of Palestine as self-defence," he said.

"They displaced the Gaza population from north to south, and they bomb from the air, sea, and land on all sides. The prevailing ideology in the region, starting from Theodor Herzl and continuing to this day, is to eliminate and erase Palestinians from those lands," he added.

Combatting with disinformation

Referring to the United States invasion of Iraq in 2003 with the false pretext of weapons of mass destruction, he said, "Today, Israel is attempting to legitimise its aggression and occupation similarly through various lies."

"They are making efforts to cover up the war crimes they have committed in Gaza with fabricated excuses. Israel has committed these crimes deliberately, not unknowingly or by mistake. All massacres have been meticulously planned, specifying how and where women, men, and children would be killed," he added.

Urging about the disinformation happening since October 7, "They have moved beyond disseminating lies through social media users and are now using their official statements to propagate untruths," President Erdogan said.

Being effective since October 7, the Disinformation Combat Center within the Communication Directorate, exposed the lies told by Israeli officials, shared the truth internationally, and uncovered more than 100 lies spread by Israeli authorities, President Erdogan explained to the journalists.

"We are unmasking Israel and building significant international pressure against them. Israel's statements no longer circulate easily in the media. We have directly exposed over 100 lies shared and stated by Israeli officials, ensuring they become news in the international media," he added.

Holding Israel accountable at the ICC

Criticising Israel for its actions in the besieged Gaza, Erdogan expressed that there is “ample evidence” to hold the Israeli government accountable at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"There is ample evidence for the Israeli administration to be tried at the International Criminal Court. We will do everything in our power to ensure that these crimes are punished impartially," Erdogan said.

Speaking of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing increased scrutiny over his failure to prevent the October 7 attack by Hamas, the Turkish leader said: "Netanyahu is a goner; we are about to get rid of him. Hopefully, Israel will get rid of him, and all the Jews in the world will get rid of him. Currently, 60-70 percent of his own country's citizens oppose Netanyahu."

Cancer patients brought to Türkiye

With regard to the cancer patients brought to Türkiye, President Erdogan said "We are taking numerous steps for Gaza, with our primary focus being on healthcare initiatives. The arrival of 27 cancer patients in our country is just a fraction of the issue; the actual number of patients is much higher. There are already hundreds in need of surgical intervention."

Several cancer patients where evacuated from Gaza and they departed from a military airport in northeastern Egypt for treatment in Türkiye on Wednesday.

The diagnoses of the 27 patients from Gaza who were brought to Türkiye have been confirmed, and their treatments are ongoing, according to the statement made by Türkiye's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Saturday.