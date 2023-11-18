TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye evacuates dozens of its citizens from Gaza
Citizens awaiting evacuation, alongside Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus citizens and their family members, have been the focus of ongoing initiatives by Ankara to facilitate their return to Türkiye.
Türkiye evacuates dozens of its citizens from Gaza
The group of evacuees where warmly welcomed by Turkish diplomats at the border. They will initially be transported to Cairo and subsequently fly to Türkiye. / Photo: AA / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
November 18, 2023

As the continuous bombardment of Gaza by Israel is ongoing, Türkiye has maintained its commitment to evacuating its citizens from the conflict zone, as a group of 44 individuals successfully crossed the Rafah Border Crossing, reaching Egypt in the afternoon.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oncu Keceli stated on Saturday that this number is expected to increase throughout the day.

Initial evacuation efforts were temporarily halted at the beginning of the conflict after 30 successful evacuations just before the closure of the Rafah Border Crossing with Egypt.

Citizens awaiting evacuation, alongside Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus citizens and their family members, have been the focus of ongoing initiatives to facilitate their return to Türkiye through Egypt.

The group was warmly welcomed by Turkish diplomats at the border. They will initially be transported to Cairo and subsequently fly to Türkiye.

Türkiye remains dedicated to ensuring the safe and swift evacuation of all its citizens in Gaza.

RelatedThe West does not see the resistance of Palestine as self-defence: Erdogan
RECOMMENDED

Türkiye continues to aid Palestinians

According to the foreign ministry spokesperson, collaborative efforts with relevant institutions are also underway to bring a new group of Palestinians from Gaza to Türkiye for medical treatment.

26 Palestinian cancer patients where brought to Türkiye for treatment this week, as the health crisis in Gaza continues to grow.

At least 11,500 Palestinians, including over 7,800 women and children, have been killed since then, and more than 29,200 others have been injured, according to the latest official figures by Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

RelatedCancer patients evacuated from Gaza heading to Türkiye for treatment
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington