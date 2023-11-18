Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Germany to take steps to release the thousands of Palestinians in Israeli custody.

"Israel is holding nearly 10,000 hostages. Take a step toward their release, Germany, and we will make an effort to save hostages held by Hamas," Erdogan said on Saturday at the 62nd National Turkish Students Union General Assembly.

Israel holds thousands of Palestinian prisoners in administrative detention, without the right to a trial.

Erdogan was in Berlin on day-long official visit on Friday, where he met President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Hamas attacked parts of Israel on October 7 and took Israeli hostages into the enclave.