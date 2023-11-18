US-based e-commerce and tech firm Amazon is cutting hundreds of jobs in its voice assistant unit Alexa to focus on artificial intelligence (AI).

"As we continue to invent, we're shifting some of our efforts to better align with our business priorities, and what we know matters most to customers — which includes maximizing our resources and efforts focused on generative AI," Daniel Rausch, Amazon's vice president of Alexa and Fire TV, said on Friday in a written note to employees.

Rausch said "several hundred" positions would be affected, but did not provide a figure, while the move includes employees in the US, Canada, and India.

On Monday, Amazon also announced plans to cut over 180 jobs in its Amazon Games division, closing down some divisions handling streaming and third-party games.