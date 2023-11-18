The second test launch of SpaceX's Starship got off to a successful start, with the booster separating from the spaceship, but both then exploded shortly after over the ocean.

"Such an incredibly successful day," a SpaceX announcer said. "Even though we did have a… rapid unscheduled disassembly of both the Super Heavy Booster and the ship."

The largest rocket ever built — Elon Musk hopes it will one day be used to colonize Mars — blasted off from the company's Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas shortly after 7:00 am local time (1300 GMT).

Unlike the previous such attempt in April, the booster rocket separated successfully from the mega ship, but then blew up, followed shortly by the spaceship itself.

Bill Nelson, head of the NASA space agency, which is awaiting a modified version of Starship to land humans on the Moon, said Saturday's attempt showed progress.

"Congrats to the teams who made progress on today's flight test," he said on X, formerly Twitter. "Spaceflight is a bold adventure demanding a can-do spirit and daring innovation. Today's test is an opportunity to learn — then fly again."

"It was a fantastic partial success," space scientist Laura Forczyk told AFP news agency. "It surpassed my expectations."

Compared to the first attempt to fly the spaceship in its fully stacked configuration back in April, Spaceship made it further into flight on Saturday, with the booster breaking away from the ship before disintegrating.

"As you could see, the Super Heavy Booster has just experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly; however, our ship is still underway," an announcer said.

As the booster fell off, the upper stage started what was meant to be a partial trip around the Earth — it was scheduled to fall into the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii after 90 minutes — but it too blew up.

When the two stages of Starship are combined, the rocket stands 121 metres (397 feet) tall — beating the Statue of Liberty by a comfortable 27 metres (90 feet).

Its Super Heavy Booster produces 16.7 million pounds (74.3 Meganewtons) of thrust, almost double that of the world's second most powerful rocket, NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) — though the latter is now fully operational.