Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed the situation in Gaza with chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al Burhan, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

During the phone call on Saturday, the latest situation in the besieged enclave, where Israeli attacks since October 7 have killed at least 12,000 Palestinians and efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinians were discussed.

President Erdogan said there should be unity on all issues concerning the Islamic world, and it is important to implement the decisions taken at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's recent summit in Riyadh.

'Turkish support to Palestinian cause ensures Gazans are heard'

In a post on X, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye's support to the Palestinian cause ensures that the voice of Palestinians in Gaza is heard around the world.