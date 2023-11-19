Sunday, November 19, 2023

1222 GMT — At least 31 premature babies were evacuated from Gaza's main hospital and will be transferred to Egypt, Palestinian health officials said, as scores of other critically wounded patients remained stranded there days after Israeli forces stormed the compound.

Medhat Abbas, a spokesman for the ministry, confirmed the evacuation of 30 babies. The Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service said it evacuated 31 babies in coordination with UN bodies.

It said they would be transferred to a hospital run by the United Arab Emirates in the Egyptian border city of Rafah.

Read the full story here

More updates 👇

2000 GMT — 2 more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza battles

The Israeli army announced that two more of its soldiers were killed and another four injured with serious wounds during ground battles in Gaza.

The two personnel were aged 23 and 21, serving in the elite Givati Brigade.

With the announcement, the number of Israeli troops killed in Gaza on Sunday reached five.

Earlier, Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said it killed a “large number” of Israeli soldiers in the southeast of Gaza City.

There are conflicting reports on the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground operation in the besieged enclave on October 27. Army spokesman Daniel Hagari on Saturday put the number of troops killed since October 7 at 378.

1921 GMT — Israeli army unveils footage it says shows hostages at Gaza hospital

Israel's military released security camera footage it said showed hostages being brought into Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City on October 7.

The first clip shows a man in shorts and a pale blue shirt being dragged through what looks like an entrance hall by five men, at least three of whom are armed.

In the second, seemingly time-stamped 10:55 am, an injured man in underwear is wheeled in on a gurney by seven men, at least four of them armed, as several men in blue hospital scrubs look on.

AFP was not immediately able to verify the footage.

1920 GMT — Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say

The head of a prominent media institution in Gaza and two other journalists were killed during the weekend in Israel's offensive in the territory, their relatives said, adding to the dozens of reporters who have died in the six-week conflict.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said the weekend deaths raised to 48 the number of journalists and media workers it had confirmed killed in the region since October 7.

The CPJ, whose list covers journalists killed on both sides of the conflict although most have been in Gaza, said it seeks at least two sources to verify each death. It said its list of those killed comprised 43 Palestinians, four Israelis and one Lebanese.

1902 GMT — Israel minister urges ‘voluntary resettlement’

An Israeli minister said that the international community should not fund rebuilding of the Israel-devastated Gaza and instead promote the "voluntary resettlement" of Palestinians from the territory around the globe.

Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel said one "option" after the war would be "to promote the voluntary resettlement of Palestinians in Gaza, for humanitarian reasons, outside of the Strip".

Writing in The Jerusalem Post, she said that "instead of funnelling money to rebuild Gaza or to the failed UNRWA, the international community can assist in the costs of resettlement, helping the people of Gaza build new lives in their new host countries".

"It could be a win-win solution: a win for those civilians of Gaza who seek a better life and a win for Israel after this devastating tragedy."

Palestinian authorities both in Gaza and the occupied West Bank have repeatedly rejected similar proposals by Israeli officials, calling it ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

Related Five countries seek ICC probe into war crimes in Palestine

1840 GMT — Israel army claims finds '55-metre long tunnel' under Gaza hospital

The Israeli military claimed it had uncovered a tunnel under Gaza's Al Shifa hospital that stretched 55-metres beneath the war-torn complex where troops have been conducting a major operation.

"IDF troops exposed a 55-meter-long terror tunnel 10 metres deep underneath the Shifa hospital complex," which ran under the hospital and ended at a blast door, an army statement said.

Al Shifa hospital has become a focal point for Israeli raids, with the army claiming Hamas uses it as a base. The government in Gaza and medical staff at the hospital have denied the accusations.

Israel did not produce evidence to back up its assertion after its soldiers stormed the enclave's largest health facility.

1837 GMT — Only few trucks of aid can reach families in Gaza amid shortage of fuel: WFP

A World Food Program (WFP) official said that only a limited number of aid trucks are able to deliver aid and food supplies to those in need in Gaza due to shortage of fuel and extreme weather conditions.

"With the limited fuel now available, a few trucks can deliver essential food to people in Gaza who have been cut off for days," Samer Abdeljaber, the WFP's country director for Palestine, said on X.

"Our team is on the ground overseeing the move. Today’s horrible weather is making it harder and is expected to worsen as winter approaches."

1816 GMT — Russian, Iranian foreign ministers discuss situation in Gaza

The Russian and Iranian foreign ministers discussed over phone the situation in Gaza as Israel's war rages on.

Sergey Lavrov and Hossein Amirabdollahian underscored the importance of an immediate ceasefire and aid delivery to the impacted civilian population, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

1622 GMT — Israeli army claims to have detained 1,100 Hamas members

The Israeli army claimed that it had arrested 1,100 Hamas members in the occupied West Bank since October 7, out of a total of 1,800 Palestinians.

The army, in a statement viewed by Anadolu, said, “Since the outbreak of the war, more than 1,800 wanted individuals (Palestinians) have been arrested in various parts of the West Bank, with about 1,100 of them belonging to Hamas.

Hamas had not yet responded to the Israeli army’s announcement.

1614 GMT — France sending warship to provide medical aid to Gaza

France is preparing to send its Dixmude helicopter carrier to the eastern Mediterranean to offer medical assistance in Gaza, the office of the French president said.

The Dixmude will set sail "at the start of the week and arrive in Egypt in the coming days," President Emmanuel Macron's office said.

A charter flight carrying more than 10 tonnes of medical supplies is also planned for the start of the week.

It added that "France is mobilising all its available means to contribute to the evacuation of wounded and sick children requiring emergency care from Gaza to its hospitals".

Related French lawyer files complaint against Israel supporters for mocking killing of children in Gaza

1601 GMT — UNRWA official says ‘started receiving half of fuel needed in Gaza'

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA said it has begun receiving half of the fuel it needs to run its daily operations in Gaza, which will allow it to operate at a minimum level.

“Finally, the agency has been allowed to obtain 60,000 liters of fuel daily. This quantity represents half of our needs to meet the minimum requirements of our operations,” spokesperson Adnan Abu Hasna said.

"These quantities will be distributed to water desalination stations, to generate power for hospitals, bakeries, and to handle sewage water, as well as the collection of solid waste,” the spokesperson added.

He said “many streets in the Gaza Strip are flooded with sewage water due to insufficient fuel to pump the water, and residents will only receive two-thirds of their drinking water needs".

About 70 percent of solid waste in the enclave will not be collected "due to the lack of the necessary fuel to carry out our tasks,” he said.

1528 GMT — UN chief shocked by deadly strikes on UN schools in Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he was "deeply shocked" that two UN schools were struck in less than 24 hours in Gaza, killing and injuring dozens of people – many women and children – "as they were seeking safety in United Nations premises".

"Hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians are seeking shelter at United Nations facilities throughout Gaza due to the intensified fighting. I reaffirm that our premises are inviolable," Guterres said in a statement.

He said the war between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas, who run Gaza, was causing a "staggering and unacceptable number of civilian casualties" and again called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

1227 GMT — Pro-Palestine protestor disrupts Cricket World Cup final in India

A person wearing a pro-Palestine T-shirt entered the ground where India and Australia were playing the Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad, the capital city of the western Indian state of Gujarat.

Images posted by Asian News International show the pitch invader wearing a Palestinian flag mask over his face and a T-shirt with the slogans "Free Palestine" and "Stop Bombing Palestine" written on it.

The security personnel soon took the invader away. The person’s identity was not revealed immediately.

Related European outcry grows over Israel's Gaza war, sparks widespread protests

1224 GMT — Israeli army detains dozens, including women, journalists, in West Bank raids

The Israeli army detained three women and two journalists among 70 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, a local nongovernmental organization said.

Israeli forces conducted raids in various areas of the occupied West Bank throughout the night, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a written statement.

It reported that in these raids, 70 Palestinians, mostly from the Balata Refugee Camp in Nablus, were detained, including three women and two journalists.

1215 GMT — Israeli army orders civilians in northern Gaza to flee south amid escalating attacks

The Israeli army ordered Palestinian civilians in Gaza to move to further south with severe attacks in four more areas in the northern Gaza.

In an Arabic statement on X, army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, called on civilians in the densely populated areas of Jabalia, Deir al-Balah, Tuffah, and Shuja'iyya to "immediately evacuate the region" using Salah al-Din Road, which the Israeli army claims to be "safe."

Civilians were given until 4 p.m. local time (1400GMT) to leave their homes and move to southern areas of the besieged enclave.

1205 GMT — Sirens sounded in Israeli towns as Hezbollah, Israeli army trade mortar shells

Sirens sounded in a number of Israeli towns near the Lebanese border as the Hezbollah group and the Israeli army traded mortar shells on each other's positions, with no reports of casualties on either side.

“About ten mortar shell attacks were detected towards the Shlomi region, which fell in an open area,” the Israeli army said on social media platform X.

"An aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array," the army said, adding that it had responded to the shelling from Lebanon.

Related Hezbollah targets Israeli army's 'logistic support unit' across border

1041 GMT — Iran's Khamenei urges Muslim states to cut ties with Israel for 'limited period'

Iran's Supreme LeaderAyatollah Ali Khamenei urged Muslim states to "at least cut off political ties with Israel for a limited period of time," the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, weeks after calling for an Islamic oil and food embargo on Israel.

During a joint summit between members of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Saudi Arabia's capital on November 11, Muslim states did not agree to impose wide-ranging sanctions on Israel as requested by Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi.

1035 GMT — Israeli army forcibly removes 500 patients from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

The Israeli army forcibly evacuated about 500 patients from Al-Shifa Hospital in the west of Gaza city, including those who had been injured by its extensive onslaughts, and left them to meet their fate on the streets as they were in serious conditions and needed extensive medical care, the government’s media office in Gaza said.

The Israeli army had given all those inside the Al Shifa Medical Complex a one-hour deadline, forcing even patients in critical need of medical care to leave the health care facility.

The Gaza media office said in a statement: “More than 500 patients and wounded, exhausted by hunger, thirst, and pain, were forced by the Israeli army to leave the Al Shifa medical complex, to meet their fate in the streets, while they are in dire need of extensive health and medical care, especially since the majority of them are in serious conditions.”

Related As winter draws near displaced Gaza residents struggle to get warm clothing

0957 GMT — Qatar PM says 'minor' challenges remain to hostage deal

A deal to free hostages seized by Hamas in its October 7 attack on Israel now hinges on "minor" practical issues, Qatar's prime minister said, without providing details or a timeline.

Qatar has helped to broker talks aiming to free some of the about 220 hostages in return for a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza war.

"The challenges that remain in the negotiations are very minor compared to the bigger challenges, they are more logistical, they are more practical," Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told a joint press conference with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

0955 GMT — Jordan: immediate ceasefire in Gaza needed to avert humanitarian catastrophe