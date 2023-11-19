Israel has killed about 26 Palestinians, mostly children, in bombardment of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to Palestine's WAFA news agency.

Israeli warplanes struck residential buildings in Hamad Town, northwest of Khan Younis, killing dozens, including several children, and wounding dozens, WAFA said, citing local sources.

A local Eyad Al-Zaeem told Reuters news agency he lost his aunt, her children and her grandchildren in the air strike. They all had evacuated from northern Gaza on Israeli army orders only to die where the army told them they could be safe, he said.

"All of them were martyred. They had nothing to do with the [Hamas] resistance," said Zaeem, standing outside the morgue at Nasser Hospital, where the 26 bodies were laid out before they were to be carried by loved ones to burials.

Here are some shocking scenes from the massacre location: