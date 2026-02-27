Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to resolve their escalating military clashes through dialogue, offering Tehran's assistance to help facilitate talks between the two neighbours.
"In the blessed month of Ramadan, the month of self-restraint and strengthening solidarity in the world of Islam, it is fitting that Afghanistan and Pakistan manage and resolve their existing differences within the framework of good neighbourliness and through the path of dialogue," Araghchi posted to X on Friday.
He added: "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide any assistance in facilitating dialogue and strengthening understanding and cooperation between the two countries."
Alongside his message, the Iranian foreign minister shared a verse by Persian poet Saadi Shirazi, which read: "The children of Adam are limbs of one another, for in creation they are made of the same essence."
The appeal comes amid a sharp escalation between Islamabad and Kabul.
Pakistan's military has carried out air strikes in several parts of Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul as well as Kandahar and Paktia provinces, according to Afghan officials.
Multiple large-scale explosions were reported in central Kabul at around 02:30 local time (2200 GMT).
An Afghan government spokesperson said there were no reported casualties from the strikes.
However, Mosharraf Zaidi, spokesperson for the Pakistani prime minister, said counterstrikes killed 133 Afghan soldiers and wounded more than 200. He also claimed that 27 Afghan military posts, two corps headquarters and more than 80 tanks and armoured vehicles were destroyed.
Security sources in Pakistan said an ammunition depot and a logistics base were hit in Kandahar.
Afghanistan's defence ministry said its retaliatory operations targeting Pakistani positions along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border ended at midnight.
Earlier this week, at least eight Afghan soldiers and two Pakistani soldiers were killed during a four-hour border clash, marking one of the deadliest exchanges in recent months.
The escalation follows Pakistani air strikes last week that Islamabad said killed 70 "terrorists".
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the clashes.
His spokesperson said Guterres "urges the relevant parties to comply with their obligations under international law" and to seek a diplomatic resolution.
Relations between the two countries have deteriorated as Pakistan accuses terrorists belonging to the Tehrik-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of operating from Afghan territory — allegations Kabul denies.