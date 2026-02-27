Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to resolve their escalating military clashes through dialogue, offering Tehran's assistance to help facilitate talks between the two neighbours.

"In the blessed month of Ramadan, the month of self-restraint and strengthening solidarity in the world of Islam, it is fitting that Afghanistan and Pakistan manage and resolve their existing differences within the framework of good neighbourliness and through the path of dialogue," Araghchi posted to X on Friday.

He added: "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide any assistance in facilitating dialogue and strengthening understanding and cooperation between the two countries."

Alongside his message, the Iranian foreign minister shared a verse by Persian poet Saadi Shirazi, which read: "The children of Adam are limbs of one another, for in creation they are made of the same essence."

The appeal comes amid a sharp escalation between Islamabad and Kabul.

Pakistan's military has carried out air strikes in several parts of Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul as well as Kandahar and Paktia provinces, according to Afghan officials.

Multiple large-scale explosions were reported in central Kabul at around 02:30 local time (2200 GMT).

An Afghan government spokesperson said there were no reported casualties from the strikes.