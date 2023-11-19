Rescue teams are trying to reach 41 workers who have been trapped in a collapsed tunnel in northern India for eight days and were contemplating alternative rescue plans after snags with a drilling machine caused them to halt digging.

Officials on Sunday were considering new angles for extracting the workers. Deepa Gaur, a government spokesperson, said this included possibly using the new machine to drill from the top of the hill, under which the workers have been trapped inside the collapsed tunnel.

This method would be more time-consuming, taking an additional four or five days, she added.

Earlier, rescue efforts hit a snag when a loud cracking sound was heard within the tunnel, startling those overseeing the operation, who paused the drilling and found parts of the machine damaged, said Tarun Kumar Baidya, director at the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

A new drilling machine arrived at the accident site in Uttarakhand state on Saturday to replace one that was damaged while breaking through the rocks and debris. They had been using the drill to create a space to insert wide pipes through which the trapped workers could crawl to their freedom.

Authorities have so far drilled 24 metres through rubble and debris, but it would require up to 60 metres to allow the workers to escape, said Devendra Patwal, a disaster management official.