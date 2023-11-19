TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns deadly Israeli attack on Gaza school, urges action
Those responsible for these massacres, which have already left a dark stain on human history, should be held accountable, says Turkish foreign ministry.
Türkiye condemns deadly Israeli attack on Gaza school, urges action
The ministry reiterated Türkiye's calls for an immediate, unconditional and lasting ceasefire in Gaza. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
November 19, 2023

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned an Israeli attack on the United Nations' Al Fakhoura school in the Jabalia refugee camp in Palestine's northern Gaza Strip.

"We strongly condemn Israel's attack on the Al Fakhoura school operated by the UN in Gaza on November 18, which resulted in the killing of dozens of innocent Palestinian children," the ministry said in a statement early on Sunday.

It said the attack is further evidence that Israel “deliberately and ruthlessly" targets civilians, especially children, in Gaza.

The number of women and children who have been killed at the hands of Israel in Gaza in the last five weeks is "a source of shame for humanity," it added.

The international community should no longer "turn a blind eye to Israel undermining law and all humanitarian values with the grave crimes it has committed," said the ministry.

"Those responsible for these massacres, which have already left a dark stain on human history, will definitely be held accountable for the indescribable pain they have caused."

Related'Mankind has not seen such human tragedy,' Türkiye's UN envoy says about Gaza
RECOMMENDED

More than 12,000 Palestinians killed

Reiterating Türkiye's calls for an immediate, unconditional and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, the ministry called on "every conscientious member of the international community to take the necessary steps in this direction.”

Dozens were killed and injured on Saturday in an Israeli bombardment of the UN-run learning centre in the refugee camp.

Israel launched airstrikes and later a ground incursion after an October 7 attack by Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

The Israeli onslaught has since killed more than 12,000 people, most of them women and children, flattened thousands of civilian structures, and enforced a full blockade leading to a shortage of basic supplies such as food, fuel and medicine.

RelatedTürkiye warns Israel's possession of nukes could heighten nuclear arms race in region
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington