People across Europe have continued to take to the streets to express solidarity with Palestine and condemn ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Braving rainy weather, some 2,000 people gathered in Amsterdam on Saturday, carrying Palestinian flags and chanting slogans including "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," "Ceasefire now," and "Stop genocide in Palestine."

Protester Cillia Ferrier maintained that what was happening in Palestine was apartheid, while another demonstrator, Bart, urged the Dutch government to stop Israel.

In Poland, hundreds rallied in the capital city of Warsaw in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza with slogans emphasizing on the killing of children and civilians by Israel.

Meanwhile, a large-participation march was organised in the Austrian capital Vienna to end the Israeli occupation of Gaza.

Activist Medina Altagic said that she was here to show her support for the Palestinians in Gaza, who she said have been massacred for weeks, and urged public solidarity with them.

In Germany, hundreds of people held a pro-Palestine protest in Berlin.

Jakub Bielecki, who participated in the demonstrations, said: "I'm here to show solidarity with the Palestinian people currently being bombed by Israeli soldiers, and unfortunately, speaking out against the unwavering support for Israel in Germany is hindered.

"This is not being questioned, and it makes me very uncomfortable. Children are dying, and it causes sleepless nights for me. I am here to say you are not alone."

A group of doctors marched with their mouths covered to draw attention to the bombing of hospitals in Gaza and the killing of civilians.

Thousands also gathered at Parc Des Cropettes Square in Geneva, Switzerland, to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Despite the cold, protesters marched to the UN Office in the city.