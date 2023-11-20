TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's anti-disinformation centre exposes Israel's propaganda campaign
"Claim that 'Palestinians are producing fake videos,' related to images of a hospitalised man shared by Israel propaganda accounts is untrue," Communications Directorate's Center for Countering Disinformation says.
Türkiye's anti-disinformation centre exposes Israel's propaganda campaign
Since Israel started bombarding Gaza on October 7, at least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 9,000 women and children, and more than 30,000 others have been injured, according to the latest figures. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
November 20, 2023

The Turkish government's anti-disinformation centre has debunked allegations by "Israel propaganda accounts" that Palestinians are producing fake images.

"The claim that 'Palestinians are producing fake videos,' related to images of a hospitalised man shared by Israel propaganda accounts is untrue," the Communications Directorate's Center for Countering Disinformation said on X late Sunday.

The statement included screenshots of X posts with images of an unconscious man with incorrectly placed medical electrodes and a pulse oximeter on his face, claiming that they were images staged by Palestinians in Gaza, which has been under weeks of deadly Israeli attacks.

"Studies that were conducted determined that these images were taken from a TV series and that the scene in the claims sparked criticism in Malaysian media in 2019," it added.

RECOMMENDED

Since Israel started bombarding Gaza on October 7, at least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 9,000 women and children, and more than 30,000 others have been injured, according to the latest figures.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a small trickle.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

RelatedTürkiye will never abandon Palestine: Communications Director Altun
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story