Turk Eximbank has provided financing – both loans and insurance – worth of $33.6 billion for exporters so far this year, the Turkish trade minister said.

"Turk Eximbank, Türkiye's largest export credit and credit insurance institution, provided a total of $33.6 billion support to our exporters as of the end of October 2023, including $15.1 billion of loan and $18.5 billion of insurance and guarantee," Omer Bolat wrote on the social media platform X after a visit to the bank on Monday.

The meeting with Eximbank General Manager Ali Guney and his team addressed projects to ensure that the institution's supports will further grow, Bolat added.