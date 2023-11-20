BIZTECH
Microsoft set to hire Sam Altman, the ousted CEO of OpenAI
Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear also became the new CEO of OpenAI.
Microsoft / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
November 20, 2023

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has announced the hiring of OpenAI's Sam Altman and other members of his team, days after the co-founder of the venture behind ChatGPT was fired.

"The mission continues," Altman, who rose to fame with the launch of the artificial intelligence chatbot last year, posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Nadella wrote on X that Altman "will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team," along with OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman and their colleagues.

OpenAI's board sacked Altman on Friday, prompting other high-profile departures from the company as well as a reported push by major investors to bring him back.

Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear confirmed his appointment as OpenAI's new CEO on Monday, days after the AI firm fired Sam Altman.

"Today I got a call inviting me to consider a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: to become the interim CEO of @OpenAI. After consulting with my family and reflecting on it for just a few hours, I accepted," he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

OpenAI's board sacked its former CEO Altman on Friday, prompting other high-profile departures from the company as well as a reported push by major investors to bring the co-founder back.

In his post, Shear denied that Altman had been fired over safety concerns.

"Before I took the job, I checked on the reasoning behind the change. The board did *not* remove Sam over any specific disagreement on safety, their reasoning was completely different from that," he wrote.

"I'm not crazy enough to take this job without board support for commercializing our awesome models."

