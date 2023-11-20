The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has accused Israel of seeking to turn the Indonesian Hospital into a "mass grave."

At least 12 people were killed in Israeli shelling targeting the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza on Monday, while an additional 17 Palestinians were killed in a separate attack on a hospital in southern Gaza.

"The Israeli occupation is seeking to turn the hospital into a mass grave as they did at the Al Shifa Complex" in besieged Gaza, the ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al Qudra said.

The Interior Ministry in the blockaded enclave also said several people were killed and injured in an Israeli attack on displaced people trying to leave the Indonesian Hospital.

Al Qudra said the Indonesian Hospital is the last operating healthcare facility in northern Gaza.

"The occupation is trying to repeat its actions in the Al Shifa Medical Complex at the Indonesian Hospital, which constitutes the backbone of health care service in northern Gaza," Al Qudra said.

Another deadly strike

At least 17 Palestinians were killed and scores injured in other Israeli airstrikes near the Yousef El Najar Hospital in southern Gaza on Monday, according to witnesses.