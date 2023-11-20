WORLD
Israel seeks to turn Gaza's hospital into 'mass grave': Palestine official
The Health Ministry accuses Israel of a deliberate assault to transform Indonesian Hospital into a "mass grave" amidst the severe consequences faced by Gaza's hospitals in Israel's relentless air strikes.
Last week, the Israeli army raided Al Shifa Hospital, the largest medical complex in Gaza, as part of its ongoing military offensive. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP
November 20, 2023

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has accused Israel of seeking to turn the Indonesian Hospital into a "mass grave."

At least 12 people were killed in Israeli shelling targeting the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza on Monday, while an additional 17 Palestinians were killed in a separate attack on a hospital in southern Gaza.

"The Israeli occupation is seeking to turn the hospital into a mass grave as they did at the Al Shifa Complex" in besieged Gaza, the ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al Qudra said.

The Interior Ministry in the blockaded enclave also said several people were killed and injured in an Israeli attack on displaced people trying to leave the Indonesian Hospital.

Al Qudra said the Indonesian Hospital is the last operating healthcare facility in northern Gaza.

"The occupation is trying to repeat its actions in the Al Shifa Medical Complex at the Indonesian Hospital, which constitutes the backbone of health care service in northern Gaza," Al Qudra said.

Another deadly strike

At least 17 Palestinians were killed and scores injured in other Israeli airstrikes near the Yousef El Najar Hospital in southern Gaza on Monday, according to witnesses.

Fighter jets struck two houses near the hospital in Rafah city, witnesses said.

Dozens of people were reported to remain under the rubble.

"Israeli warplanes struck the houses before dawn, causing massive destruction in the area," an eyewitness told Anadolu.

Last week, the Israeli army raided Al Shifa, the largest medical complex in Gaza, as part of its ongoing military offensive in the blockaded enclave.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

Since Israel started bombarding Gaza on Oct. 7 following a Hamas attack, at least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 9,000 women and children, and more than 30,000 others have been injured, according to the latest figures by Palestinian authorities.

The Israeli death toll is around 1,200, according to official figures.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
