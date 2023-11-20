Israel’s weeks-long bombing campaign has flattened a large part of Gaza.

Residential buildings, schools, mosques and even hospitals have been turned into a mix of dust and twisted metal. For the hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people, the air has become unbreathable, water is contaminated and a lack of food has exposed people to various diseases.

But climate experts warn the effects of war run deeper than what’s immediately visible.

“Air pollution, water pollution, soil pollution, toxic contamination and large volumes of greenhouse gas emissions are caused by military conflict,” UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment David R. Boyd tells TRT World via email.

“These environmental impacts exacerbate the toll of death and injury directly caused by acts of war, but the environmental death toll will continue for decades due to respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases and cancer caused by exposure to elevated levels of pollution.”

By November 1, Israel had dropped 18,000 tonnes of explosives on Gaza, equivalent to about 1.5 times the disastrous force unleashed on Hiroshima by the United States during World War II.

The environmental disaster brought about by relentless Israeli bombings will have a disastrous impact on Palestinians in years to come, experts say.

Even before the war broke out on October 7, many Palestinians living in Gaza were diagnosed with serious illnesses, such as cancer. What makes the crisis even worse is the Israeli blockade, which hinders the sick from getting treatment anywhere else and disrupts the supply of essential medicines.

A landscape in ruins

A prolonged period of heavy explosions — as is happening in Gaza — leaves massive amounts of cement particles suspended in the air. Chemicals and deadly gases left by ammunition linger in the environment for years to come, poisoning plant life and polluting water.

An internationally coordinated effort will be needed to fix the ecosystem and make the environment livable for civilians, says Dr Erum Zahir, a professor in the University of Karachi’s chemistry department.

“In conflict-affected areas, the detonation of explosives can release significant amounts of greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter.

“Estimates based on available information show substantial carbon dioxide emissions, posing severe health risks and economic challenges in [the] densely populated region.”

Use of toxic weapons

Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor have called out Israel for using white phosphorus in Gaza.

When exposed to air, the chemical burns at extremely high temperatures — high enough to burn through metal and bone — and often ignites fires in areas where it is deployed, affecting the environment.

The US Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry says white phosphorus can slowly accumulate in the bodies of fish that live in contaminated lakes or streams.