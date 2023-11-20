Twenty-nine premature babies arrive in Egypt, Egyptian media says, after they were evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital which has become a focal point of Israel's war on Palestinians in Gaza.

The infants were evacuated from the Al Shifa Hospital, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has described as a "death zone" as Israel seeks to uncover what it claims are Hamas bases in tunnels underneath the facility.

The state-affiliated Al Qahera News reported that the babies arrived in Egypt via the Rafah crossing, the only entry and exit point to the Palestinian territory that is not controlled by Israel.

An initial 31 babies were reported evacuated from Al Shifa to another Gaza clinic and it was not immediately clear why only 29 arrived in Egypt.

Al Qahera News said that the babies transferred on Monday were placed in incubators.

A medical source told AFP not all the infants would be able to be treated at El Arish Hospital 45 kilometres (28 miles) west of the Gaza enclave.