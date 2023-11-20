Since Hamas' incursion into Israel on October 7, 13,000 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis have been killed while Israel continues its onslaught in the besieged Gaza against Palestinians.

The conflict however is causing a ripple effect far and wide. In the UK, authorities are noticing an uptick in hate crimes “across the strands, particularly with the backdrop at the moment in the Middle East”.

According to Zara Mohammed, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) an umbrella organisation working locally, nationally and globally, the situation in the Middle East is impacting Muslims in the UK.

“This year, we observe Islamophobia Awareness Month against the backdrop of the ongoing attack on Gaza, Palestine and an exceptionally hostile political environment for British Muslim communities,” Mohammed tells TRT World.

In October, London’s Mayor, Sadiq Khan held a roundtable meeting with leaders from the UK’s Jewish and Muslim communities. “The conflict is having a direct impact on London and Londoners, with increasing cases of abhorrent Islamophobia and antisemitism seen in the capital," he said.

According to Mohammed, “over the course of the now month-long attack on the Gaza Strip, we have seen a surge of hate crime at home, with a 140 percent increase in Islamophobic offences in London alone.”

Local media have reported on a range of anti-Muslim cases in the UK.

One of the most prominent cases in the north of the UK involved local police launching a hate crime investigation following a pig’s head being left at the site of a proposed mosque in the county of Lancashire. As a precaution, authorities stepped up police patrols. A local described it as “a clear intent to commit harassment and intimidation."

A spokesperson for Lancashire Council of Mosques (LCM) tells TRT World that “the council has already dealt with cases where places of worship have been vandalised, and they are actively assisting individuals who face hate due to their Muslim identity in reporting such incidents to the hate crime helpline."

The LCM also expresses "concern" about the increase in Islamophobia and hate crimes since October 7, acknowledging incidents are taking place beyond Lancashire and across the UK.

The observations are echoed by the Muslim Council of Britain who have the knowledge of detailed widespread cases.

“We have also seen Islamophobic attacks across the UK, including: the attempted arson on an Oxford Mosque in which the perpetrator threw a petrol can at the Mosque that had ‘IDF’ scrawled over it, a man attacking a Muslim woman with a concrete slab in broad daylight and alcohol being poured over Muslim worshippers praying at a protest,” says Mohammed.

Reportedly a man was also held over an alleged 10 cases of Islamophobic graffiti on bus stops in part of London.

Tell Mama, a UK charity recording anti-Muslim incidents, says students and staff at schools have expressed concern about wearing Muslim clothing or displaying pro-Palestine solidarity.

Another case allegedly involved someone placing a firework through a Muslim family's letter box, according to Tell Mama. The incident is believed to have taken place due to a Palestinian flag outside their home. The non-profit says the situation could have been "far worse," if a family member had not taken decisive action. The organisation said the person seized the firework, removed it from the letterbox. They later required hospitalisation due to burns on their hands.

Tell Mama also says it has seen a seven-fold increase in anti-Muslim cases in one month compared to the previous year.

Since October 7, the organisation has noted a total 701 anti-Muslim cases as far back as November 7.