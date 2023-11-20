Another 61 patients and 49 companions from the besieged Gaza arrived in Türkiye for treatment.

The 110 passengers and 10 health personnel landed in the capital Ankara on a Turkish A400M military transport plane on Monday after departing from El Arish International Airport in Egypt.

After touching down aboard the National Defense Ministry plane at Etimesgut Military Airport at 3.10 p.m. local time (1210 GMT), they were transferred to the Bilkent City Hospital and Etlik City Hospital by waiting ambulances.

Last week, 27 patients and 13 companions from the besieged city were brought to Türkiye for treatment on aircraft of the Turkish Presidency and the National Defence Ministry. They were taken to Bilkent City Hospital.

Since Israel started bombarding Gaza on October 7, at least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 9,000 women and children, and more than 30,000 others have been injured, according to the latest figures by Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a small trickle.

The diagnosis and treatment of the first group of cancer patients

The diagnoses of the 27 patients from Gaza who were brought to Türkiye have been confirmed, and their treatments are ongoing, Turkish Health Minister, Fahrettin Koca, wrote on X on Saturday.

"Out of the patients, 26 have been diagnosed with cancer. Among them are 12 women, and two individuals are under the age of 18. A soft tissue cancer was identified in one of the patients under 18, while the other was found to have a genetic blood disorder," Koca expressed on Saturday.

"Among our adult patients, 8 have been diagnosed with breast cancer, 4 with advanced-stage lung cancer, 3 with soft tissue cancer, 2 with colon cancer, 1 with bile duct cancer, 1 with bladder cancer, 1 with kidney cancer, 1 with stomach cancer, 1 with lymphoma, 1 with leukemia, 1 with skin cancer, and 1 with brain cancer," he explained.