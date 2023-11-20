BIZTECH
Halal-certified products banned in India's Uttar Pradesh
Bakery products, sugar, edible oil and other products labelled as "Halal-certified" by the companies manufacturing them are banned from distribution and sale, according to a state government notification.
Religion should not be brought into food. There were many items such as garments, sugar, etc which were being branded as Halal, which is against the law, says BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 20, 2023

Authorities in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh have banned the distribution and sale of Halal-certified products, including dairy, garments and medicines saying it was illegal.

Bakery products, sugar, edible oil and other products which were labelled as 'Halal-certified' by the companies manufacturing them would be banned from distribution and sale, reads a state government notification.

"Halal certification of food products is a parallel system which creates confusion regarding the quality of food items," the notification said.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is the country's apex body in charge of determining standards for most food products sold in the country and determines the standards food products should meet, the notification said.

'Divisive agenda'

Uttar Pradesh, which is ruled by firebrand Hindu monk Yogi Adityanath, who belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, is India's largest and most populous state.

Both Adityanath and his government have been accused by critics of having a divisive agenda against the state's sizeable Muslim population, which they have consistently denied.

"Religion should not be brought into food. There were many items such as garments, sugar, etc which were being branded as Halal, which is against the law," state BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told Reuters.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
