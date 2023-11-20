In the heart of Istanbul, a historic crossroads of diverse cultures, a canvas unfolded painted with vibrant hues of artistic expression from Türkiye and beyond.

Over 5,000 artworks by 1,250 artists — from vivid portraits to abstract forms, and the traditional to the avant-garde — came together in the heart of Istanbul at the fourth edition of the annual Istanbul Art & Antique Fair (IAAF) from November 15 to 19.

An overwhelming banquet of colours welcomed visitors to the Lutfi Kirdar Congress Centre in Nisantasi. The artworks, inspired by various movements and created using different methods and mediums, almost reached out of their frames and pedestals to draw the audience closer.

Bringing together the past, present and future of Türkiye’s art sphere, the IAAF united the works of established artists with the up-and-coming, providing them with the space to gain visibility.

“Our mission is to integrate the city with art, and to establish Istanbul among the leading art centres, not only in Türkiye but also around the globe,” Sebahattin Aslan, general manager of the organisers Demos Fuarcilik, told TRT World, adding that the fair garnered major public interest since its opening on Wednesday.

IAAF 2023 featured the awe-inspiring works of departed Turkish artists, including Fahrelnissa Zeid’s abstract works, Fikret Mualla’s avant-garde depictions, Gurkan Coskun (Komet)’s paintings that blend the lines between fantasy and reality, Ibrahim Calli and Nazmi Ziya Guran’s impressionist works, and Sabri Berkel’s modernist pieces.

“For every artist here, it’s a true honour to have their works displayed next to such influential figures,” expressionist painter Huseyin Yildirim said.

With an astonishing abstract style, Yildirim masterfully manipulates colours and shapes on his canvas to echo the dance between nature and the human experience. He then places his signature, the dove, into the scenery to represent hope, peace and freedom against adversities.

Stressing that art fairs are crucial platforms to bring the public into the artistic sphere and invite people to contemplate themselves and the world around them, Yildirim said: “IAAF, one of the biggest art events in Istanbul, breathes life into the city and the Turkish art scene.”

Around the fair, the air filled with the buzz of enthusiastic conversations as artists and visitors engaged in insightful dialogues about the techniques, inspiration, and meaning that made up each artwork.

At one corner, Gunes Caglarcan was continually explaining the meaning behind his paintings to groups of people who came one after the other, holding the conviction that interacting with their audience can provide artists with valuable feedback that could, in turn, improve their artistic progress.

“With the ‘Shadows Collection’, I convey that although our lives on the outside can look quite colourful, there are hidden emotional traumas and empty spaces inside all of us that manifest as dark shadows,” Caglarcan said.

In his paintings, Caglarcan constructs narratives from his emotional experiences, such as losing a loved one or falling in love. Every detail, from the direction of the figures to missing parts in their shadows, holds a meaning that awaits being discovered by onlookers.

Each section of the fair, which harboured nearly 100 galleries, was a microcosm of artistic expression. As art lovers navigated through this labyrinth, they found themselves not just witnessing but also participating in a living canvas that displayed the diverse art scene in Türkiye.

Not knowing where to look or what to explore next, the curiosity towards what awaited around the corner was visible on the faces of attendees, and the weariness settling in from wandering through the myriad exhibits was a testament to the sheer abundance of creativity on display.

Amid the paintings, sculptures emerged like silent guardians. Moulded from metal or shaped from unconventional materials, they opened silent dialogues with the paintings, each piece contributing to the visual symphony with their fluid lines and dynamic forms.

Along one wall, Kadir Ablak’s turquoise-hued paintings of Istanbul commanded attention, capturing the city's essence with a timeless grace.