Lebanon's Hezbollah movement said it has targeted troops in northern Israel with drones, artillery and missiles, claiming a string of new attacks.

Hezbollah fighters targeted soldiers west of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel "with three attack drones", the Iran-backed group said in a statement on Monday, adding shortly after that it had also targeted troops in the area with artillery fire.

Both statements claimed the attacks were "direct hits".

Earlier on Monday, Hezbollah said it had fired "Burkan missiles" at an Israeli barracks and also claimed a number of other attacks on Israeli positions.

Israel's army said "three UAVs (drones) were identified striking adjacent" to an army post, without specifying where. It added that "no injuries were reported".

In a statement, it said "25 launches were identified from Lebanon toward several locations adjacent to the border", and added that aerial defences "intercepted a number of the launches and the rest fell in open areas".

The Israel-Lebanon border has seen daily exchanges of fire since the Israel-Palestine war began on October 7.