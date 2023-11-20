A Turkish group is pushing for people worldwide to switch their lights on and off at the same local time Monday, and every night after that as long as it takes, for the "Do Something" campaign to support the besieged children of Gaza.

Monday marks the 44th day of the Israeli attacks on Gaza, with over 13,000 Palestinian civilians, including thousands of children and infants, killed in attacks by Israel that many call war crimes, said the Ankara Solidarity Platform, a group organising the protest.

For November 20, World Children's Day, an awareness campaign was launched with the slogan "Do Something," with the campaign planned to continue until the end of “child massacres” committed by Israel.

For the first event of the campaign, the turning of lights on and off at 9 pm local time in each country is set to be done around the world, it said.