A Utah man has been charged with threatening a Palestinian rights organisation in Washington in a case that was unsealed as tensions rise in the US from the devastating Israeli war on Gaza.

Kevin Brent Buchanan, 62, of Tooele, Utah, called the unidentified group at least five times in three days and left profanity-laced messages such as “You're the enemy,” “You’re being tracked” and “dead person walking," prosecutors wrote in court documents.

The organisation reported the messages with the help of another anti-discrimination group.

FBI agents tracked the phone number to Tooele, located about 34 miles or 55 kilometres west of Salt Lake City, and linked him to the phone through purchase records, prosecutors said. No attorney was immediately listed for Buchanan. A message seeking comment left at a phone number associated with him was not immediately returned.