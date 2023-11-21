Tuesday, 21 November, 2023

2030 GMT — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked his government to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the captives that Palestinian Hamas resistance group took to Gaza during an October 7 blitz in southern Israel.

In a recorded message at the start of a government meeting, Netanyahu vowed the war would continue until Israel achieved all its goals. A US official had said the deal will include a four- or five-day ceasefire, the first pause in six weeks of an indiscriminate Israeli bombardment of Gaza that has killed more than 14,000 Palestinians.

Speaking after presenting the still-undisclosed details of the deal to his war cabinet and the wider national security cabinet, Netanyahu told his government it was a difficult decision but the right decision and would enable Israel to go on fighting Hamas.

Israeli media report Hamas would free 50 women and children, including some foreigners, while Israel would release 150 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women and minors, during the ceasefire.

1852 GMT —Israel kills 15, wounds 22 in southern Gaza

Fifteen people have been killed and 22 others wounded in an Israeli strike on a residential apartment in Khan Younis, southern Gaza on Tuesday night, according to Al Jazeera TV and a Telgram channel affiliated to Hamas.

The Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV showed video footage of the apartment site and a number of dead children wrapped in bed sheets while other residents were searching the rubble.

The victims and the wounded arrived at Nasser Hospital, according to Shehab News Agency.

1847 GMT — Germany reiterates opposition to request ceasefire in Gaza

Germany’s foreign minister reiterated her country’s position to not request a ceasefire in Gaza where the death toll has climbed to more than 14,000 civilians.

Annalena Baerbock defended Germany’s opposition to a ceasefire in the occupied enclave during an interview with German public broadcaster, DW, and emphasised that the priority needs to be getting humanitarian aid to residents.

She pointed to "international responsibility" in the besieged Gaza when Israeli attacks end. "In order to ensure security, we need international responsibility," noted Baerbock.

1843 GMT — UN ready to deliver aid 'more effectively' if Gaza ceasefire reached

The UN is ready to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza "more effectively" if a ceasefire is reached between Israel and Palestine, a UN official said.

"It's a little bit premature to talk about, but certainly what we are doing is trying to make sure that we are ready. So if there is any pause in fighting, which is what we've been asking for, we would be able to deliver humanitarian aid more effectively," Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said at the daily news briefing.

1814 GMT — South African parliament passes motion to close Israeli Embassy

South African lawmakers voted in favour of a motion to close the Israeli Embassy in the capital Pretoria and suspend diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv.

"The Israeli Embassy should remain closed until they agree to a ceasefire," the ruling African National Congress party chief whip in parliament Pemmy Majodina said.

"The ongoing war is not a religious war like some people here in parliament want us to believe," she also told the house, while some lawmakers chanted "Free Free Palestine."

1752 GMT — Three doctors killed in strike on north Gaza hospital: MSF

French medical charity Médecins sans Frontières (MSF) said that three doctors, including two of its own, were killed in a strike on the Al Awda Hospital in northern Gaza, saying it was "horrified" by the incident.

"MSF has regularly shared information about Al Awda as a functioning hospital and the presence of its staff in Al Awda to warring parties," it said in a statement.

"GPS coordinates were also shared with Israeli authorities yesterday." It named the doctors as Dr Mahmoud Abu Nujaila (MSF), Dr Ahmad Al Sahar (MSF) and Dr Ziad Al Tatari.

"Seeing doctors killed next to hospital beds is beyond tragic, and this must stop now," it said.

1739 GMT — White House: We believe we are getting closer to a hostage deal in Gaza

The United States is hopeful about getting a hostage deal in the Israel-Palestine conflict and believes the parties are getting closer to an agreement, White House spokesperson John Kirby said.

"We are closer than we've been. We believe we're getting closer," Kirby said at a news briefing. "We won't say and do not want to say anything in these delicate hours that could put a deal at greater risk."

1722 GMT — WHO employee killed in Gaza alongside family

The World Health Organisation chief said that one of its employees had been killed in Gaza alongside her six-month-old baby, husband and two brothers.

"My colleagues and I are devastated: we have lost one of our own in Gaza today," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on social media platform X, showing a photo of the victim, named Dima Alhaj.

"Reportedly multiple other family members sheltering in the same house were also killed," he added, without giving further details of how the family died and who was responsible.

1653 GMT — Israel guilty of war crimes, genocide in Gaza, says South Africa's president

Israel is violating international law by committing war crimes and genocide in besieged Gaza, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

"The actions by Israel are in clear violation of international law, including the UN Charter and the Geneva Convention read together with its protocols," Ramaphosa told a special session of the BRICS countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — to discuss the situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

In his opening remarks as chair of the virtual meeting, Ramaphosa said the collective punishment of Palestinian civilians through Israel's unlawful use of force constitutes a war crime.

"The deliberate denial of medicine, fuel, food, and water to the residents of Gaza is tantamount to genocide," the South African leader told the event, attended by the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, and China.

1703 GMT — Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpasses 14,000: ministry

Officials in Gaza said the death toll in the Palestinian territory has reached 14,128 since the Israeli onslaught began on October 7.

The authorities said 5,840 children and 3,920 women were among the dead, with another 33,000 people wounded.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has previously said it can no longer give exact tolls as intense fighting has prevented bodies from being recovered.

1639 GMT— Saudi crown prince demands stopping weapon exports to Israel

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman demanded a cessation of weapons exports to Israel during an online extraordinary BRICS summit, according to the Saudi official channel, Al Ekhbariya.

The crown prince noted that ''the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is deepening day by day, and decisive solutions must be implemented,'' and urged ''an immediate cessation of military operations and the establishment of humanitarian corridors to provide relief to civilians in the enclave.''

“The Kingdom’s stance is constant and firm; there is no way to achieve security and stability in Palestine except through the implementation of international decisions related to the two-state solution,” he said.

1627 GMT — Gaza prisoners deal, temporary truce 'now very close': Biden

US President Joe Biden has signalled that a deal to free hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and a temporary truce is "now very close."

"We are now very close, very close. We could bring some of these hostages home very soon. But I don’t want to get into the details of things, because nothing is done until it's done," he said at the White House.

"Things are looking good at the moment."

1615 GMT— 53 journalists, media workers killed in Israel-Hamas conflict: CPJ

Fifty-three journalists and media workers have been killed in the latest Israeli war on Palestinians, according to a tally by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) published Tuesday.

The toll includes 46 Palestinians, four Israelis and three Lebanese killed since the war began on October 7, the New York-based organisation said.

The CPJ said 11 journalists have been injured and three are missing since the start of the conflict, while 18 have been arrested.

1609 GMT— Jordan, Qatar discuss ways to stop ‘brutal Israeli aggression' against Gaza

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh and Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater discussed in Amman the "brutal Israeli aggression" against Gaza Strip and cooperation to avert a humanitarian catastrophe.

Al Khasawneh reiterated Jordan's rejection of any efforts that might result in the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza or the occupied West Bank and deemed such actions a declaration of war and a violation of a peace treaty between Jordan and Israel.

Al Khater echoed her country's support for Jordan in rejecting the forced displacement of Palestinians. She also voiced opposition to any changes in the historical and legal status of Jerusalem, expressing support for the resilience of Palestinians in their homeland.

1602 GMT — Türkiye hoping for results on Israel-Hamas prisoner swap as soon as possible, says President Erdogan

Türkiye hopes to achieve positive results on a captive exchange deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas as soon as possible, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Türkiye is in constant communication to solve the hostage crisis and expects to obtain positive results from the talks, Erdogan said at a joint news conference with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune after their meeting in the capital Algiers.

On Israel's bombardment of Gaza, Erdogan said attacks on hospitals, places of worship, and other facilities in Gaza that should be under protection, and the forced displacement of people amounted to "inhumanity and barbarism."

Türkiye unequivocally rejects Israeli attacks in Gaza, which constitute collective punishment and war crimes, he said, underlining that Ankara's priorities were a permanent cease-fire and unimpeded humanitarian aid.

"The establishment of a Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem based on the 1967 borders is now inevitable. In this regard, we will continue to do our utmost," he stressed.

1549 GMT — BRICS nations urge 'durable, sustained' humanitarian truce in Gaza

The leaders of the BRICS group of nations have called for an "immediate" humanitarian truce in Gaza during a summit aimed at drawing up a common response to the Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave.

"We called for an immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities," the group of major emerging economies that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa said in a statement.

1547 GMT — Türkiye working to evacuate 50 more patients from Gaza, says health minister

Türkiye said it prepared a list of 50 patients, mostly children, to evacuate from the besieged Gaza, where relentless Israeli attacks have taken place for 46 days.

After Türkiye received two groups of a total of 88 patients from the occupied Palestinian enclave in the past weeks, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said a third evacuation could happen in the coming days.

"The third evacuation may be carried out in the coming days," Koca told Turkish lawmakers at parliament in the capital Ankara, adding that the country's priority was "babies, children, and the injured."

Noting that, along with the 88 patients, Türkiye had received a total of 150 people from Gaza including 62 companions, he said six patients were receiving intensive care.

When asked about the evacuation of premature babies from Gaza, he said they were planning to first evacuate babies under 12 months old and toddlers and children up to 4 years old.

1529 GMT — EU clears continued development aid to Palestinians

The EU gave the green light to continue development aid to Palestinians after a review found no funds had gone to Hamas, but said tighter controls could be imposed going forward.

"The review found no indications of EU money having directly or indirectly benefited the terrorist organisation Hamas," European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis said.

"The review found that the control system in place has worked, and as a result payment to Palestinian beneficiaries and UNRWA (United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees) will continue without payment delays."

But Brussels announced it now may apply tougher safeguards on its projects, including increased screening for any possible anti-Semitism.

"The commission has identified some additional measures, such as the inclusion of relevant anti-incitement contractual clauses in all new contracts and ensure the monitoring of their strict application at all times," a statement said.

1447 GMT — Xi urges 'immediate' ceasefire, release of detainees in Israel-Hamas war

Xi Jinping has called for the release of civilian detainees and an immediate ceasefire in the Israeli war on Gaza, state media said, as the Chinese President addressed a virtual summit of fellow BRICS leaders.

"All parties in the conflicts should immediately ceasefire and hostilities, stop all violence and attacks targeting civilians, and release civilian detainees to avoid more loss of lives and suffering," Xi said, according to Beijing's state news agency Xinhua.

"There can be no sustainable peace and security in the Middle East without a just solution to the question of Palestine," Xi said, speaking through an interpreter.

"China calls for an early convening of an international peace conference that is more authoritative to build international consensus for peace," he said.

Such a conference would, Xi added, "work toward an early solution to the question of Palestine that is comprehensive, just, and sustainable".

1353 GMT — Progress being made to free Gaza hostages: Israel's Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "we are making progress" on the return of hostages Hamas seized during the October 7 attacks, after mediators said a truce deal was in sight.

"I hope there will be good news soon," Netanyahu told Israeli soldiers at a military base in the north of the country.

Shortly afterwards, his office released a statement saying that "in light of the developments regarding the release of our hostages", the war cabinet, security cabinet, and the government will meet in succession on Tuesday evening.

The comments came after the leader of Hamas and key mediator Qatar both said a truce agreement with Israel was in sight.

1332 GMT — South Africa accuses Israel of war crimes and 'genocide'

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa accused Israel of war crimes and "genocide" in Gaza, as he chaired an extraordinary summit of the BRICS group of nations.

Pretoria is hosting a virtual meeting of BRICS - a group of major emerging economies that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa - aimed at drawing up a common response to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"The collective punishment of Palestinian civilians through the unlawful use of force by Israel is a war crime. The deliberate denial of medicine, fuel, food, and water to the residents of Gaza is tantamount to genocide," Ramaphosa said.

1241 GMT — Türkiye expects around 100 more people to evacuate from Gaza to Egypt amid Israeli attacks

Türkiye expects around 100 more people to evacuate through the Rafah Border Crossing to Egypt amid Israeli attacks, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The ministry personnel arrived at the Rafah Border Crossing on Tuesday morning, said the sources, adding that if conditions permit, the ministry aims to evacuate approximately 100 more people.

1228 GMT — Israeli bombardment kills four civilians: Lebanon state media

Israeli bombardment of south Lebanon killed four civilians, two of them journalists, official media said, as Lebanon's Al Mayadeen television said it employed the two reporters.

The Israel-Lebanon border has seen daily exchanges of fire, mainly between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, since the Israel-Palestine war began on October 7, raising fears of a broader conflagration.