Elon Musk's X Corp. has sued nonprofit Media Matters for driving advertisers away from the platform formerly known as Twitter by portraying it as rife with anti-Semitic content.

In a lawsuit filed on Monday in US federal court in Texas, X accuses the organisation of "tricking the algorithm into thinking Media Matters wanted to view both hateful content and content from large advertisers."

Apple, Comcast, NBCUniversal and IBM were among high-profile brands that paused advertising on X last week after Media Matters reported finding ads allegedly displayed with pro-Nazi content.

The advertising exodus also came in the wake of Musk allegedly endorsing a comment on a user's post that claimed an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

"This is a frivolous lawsuit meant to bully X’s critics into silence," Media Matters president Angelo Carusone said.

"Media Matters stands behind its reporting and looks forward to winning in court."

The White House has condemned Musk, the world's richest person, for "abhorrent promotion" of anti-Semitism.

The White House was reacting to a post by Musk in which the Tesla and SpaceX tycoon replied to a user's post about the 'great replacement' conspiracy theory on X with the words: 'You have spoken the actual truth."

The theory claims that anti-Semitism is on the rise because Jews allegedly have been promoting ‘hatred against whites’.

Referring to Musk's post, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said it was "unacceptable" to repeat such a "hideous lie."